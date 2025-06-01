  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Right up there with Kobe Bryant, Novak Djokovic" - Former India keeper compares Virat Kohli with sporting legends ahead of IPL 2025 final

"Right up there with Kobe Bryant, Novak Djokovic" - Former India keeper compares Virat Kohli with sporting legends ahead of IPL 2025 final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jun 01, 2025 18:53 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli continues to go strong in the IPL in search of his maiden title [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian wicketkeeper and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik hailed Virat Kohli's work ethic, comparing it to sporting legends Kobe Bryant and Novak Djokovic ahead of the IPL 2025 final. The 36-year-old has been in sensational form in the ongoing IPL, helping RCB reach the final for the first time since 2016.

Kohli has amassed 614 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53, including eight half-centuries. The champion batter has garnered praise for his extraordinary work ethic and fitness levels during his illustrious career.

Talking about Kohli in a special video shared by the RCB X handle, Karthik said (via Republic World):

"Virat Kohli is one of the most pristine greats of the game. And I use the word pristine purely because of his work ethics. I think he would be right up there with Kobe Bryant of the world, with Novak Djokovic."
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"And I say that purely because of the amount of time he puts in prep. I think he has worked so hard on things that are not seen on the screen, is what makes him such a pure, unfiltered, unadulterated, high-quality performer. And that's what he has been doing for RCB for quite some time now."

Kohli has been undeniably the best batter of this generation across formats, with 27,599 runs and a remarkable 82 centuries in 550 matches. Having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 36-year-old also walked away from the Test format last month.

Virat Kohli is a step away from his elusive IPL title

Virat Kohli has been part of the IPL with RCB since the league's inception in 2008. However, he has yet to achieve ultimate glory, with the franchise falling short in the final three times in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Having achieved ODI, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy success with India, an IPL title is the only big title left for the veteran batter in white-ball cricket. RCB are in with an excellent chance of breaking the drought, reaching the final with a crushing win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1.

They will take on the winner of Qualifier 2 between PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash. The grand finale will be played at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications