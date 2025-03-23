"Right now we don't know" - Axar Patel drops massive update on DC star's availability for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has provided an ambiguous update on KL Rahul's availability for their IPL 2025 opener against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, March 24. The left-arm spinner stated that he has joined the team but remained coy on whether the keeper-batter will play the fixture.

Rahul, who will turn out for the Capitals for the first time after the franchise shelled out ₹14 crore, joined the squad quite late. While speaking on The LiSTNR Podcast, Australian women's cricketer Alyssa Healy hinted that the Karnataka-born cricketer might miss the first two games as he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their child.

Speaking on Sunday ahead of the Capitals' first game, Axar said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Obviously, he joined the team. We don't know yet [if he'll play]. Right now we don't know if he is available or not."

Rahul will be brimming with confidence after playing an instrumental role in Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. The right-handed batter had captained the Super Giants for three years and finished with 520 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2024.

"I am very confident about the Delhi Capitals team" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel. (Image Credits: Getty)

Axar said the Capitals want players to go and express themselves and they have fostered an environment for them to do it. The 31-year-old reckons the likes of Rahul and Faf du Plessis will be handy leaders for the team, given their experience. He said:

"Our mindset is going there to express ourselves, be fearless and we are all ready to give our 100% and the players are also really enjoying the atmosphere here in DC family. We are ready to roll. I am very confident about the Delhi Capitals team. I am playing since 2019 for Delhi Capitals and I have grown as a cricketer in this franchise. It's an honour for me to lead this franchisee and there are many leaders in our team. So from them I get that experience and they are there for me. Faf is there, KL is there and many experienced players are there. So we have a good balanced team. And we will change the results this time."

The Super Giants hold a 3-2 head-to-head edge over the Capitals in IPL history.

