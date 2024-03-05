Rinku Singh called up by Team India to Dharamsala for 2024 T20 World Cup photoshoot - Reports

According to a report in Hindustan Times, young sensation Rinku Singh has been called up by the Indian team to Dharamsala ahead of the fifth England Test to partake in the photo shoot for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The marquee event starts on June 1 at the West Indies and the USA, with the grand finale on June 29. With the invite, the 26-year-old may have all but cemented a place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Rinku has set the international stage ablaze with his incredible start, averaging a remarkable 89 at a strike rate of over 176 in 15 T20I outings. Following an impressive 38 in his first batting stint for India against Ireland, the southpaw has already played several match-winning knocks for the side in his young career.

His crucial 29-ball 46 in the fourth T20I against Australia helped the Men in Blue seal victory in the five-match series. Rinku's maiden T20I half-century came on the tour of South Africa when he scored an unbeaten 39-ball 68 in the second game.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer produced arguably his best T20I performance when he bailed India out of trouble in the series finale against Afghanistan earlier this year. Coming into bat with India reeling at 22/4, Rinku smashed a scintillating 69* off 39 deliveries to help India post a formidable 212 in 20 overs.

With the Asian giants searching for a reliable finisher since MS Dhoni's retirement, Rinku Singh has provided the side with just that and more in his brief T20I career.

Rinku Singh will be back in action for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2024

With the fifth India-England Test being the side's last match before the T20 World Cup, all eyes will be on the 2024 IPL season.

Rinku Singh will be back in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the franchise look to right the wrongs of the last two seasons. After their final run in IPL 2021, KKR missed the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Yet, Rinku Singh took the IPL world by storm in both seasons, especially last year, with several miraculous performances. Despite batting in the middle order, the 26-year-old amassed 474 runs last season at an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 149.53.

His five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal with 29 needed in the final over against the Gujarat Titans (GT) was one of the highlights of the tournament.

With Shreyas Iyer back to bolster the middle order, Rinku will look to continue his imperious form and help KKR break their two-season playoff drought.

