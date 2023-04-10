"Rinku Singh is the fondest player of the team, even SRK considers him like a son" - Harbhajan Singh 

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has said that Rinku Singh is the fondest player in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room because of his commitment to the game.

Rinku helped KKR snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday (April 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of KKR, shared an appreciation tweet for Rinku Singh after his splendorous match-winning act, calling the KKR batter his 'baby'.

Speaking on how Rinku is adored by everyone in the KKR dressing room, including the team owner, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"Rinku Singh is one such player who is not known by many people. He has been a part of KKR team for so many years now. He is the fondest player of the team and everyone loves him.

He added:

"Even Khan saab (SRK) said that day that Rinku is like my son. It is all because he gives every ounce of his energy whenever he gets the chance to play a match."

"Rinku Singh's confidence will only grow and he will become a great player" - Harbhajan Singh

Rinku Singh finished the match against Gujarat Titans unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls, with a staggering strike rate of 228.57, smashing 40 runs in the last seven balls he faced. With KKR needing 29 runs in the final over to win the match, he slammed five straight sixes against Yash Dayal to take his team to victory.

Praising the 25-year-old for his remarkable innings, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Today he smashed five sixes and to do that in a pressure situation is a big achievement. Had he missed one ball there then the match would have been lost."

The 42-year-old also pointed out how Rinku starred in the presence of big players in the KKR batting unit. He added:

"I think this was the best match of this IPL season. Who would have thought when players like Russell, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer are present (in KKR batting line-up) but Rinku will come and win everyone's hearts. It was unbelievable and I am sure from here onwards Rinku's confidence will only grow and he will become a great player."

KKR will next face SunRisers Hyderabad on April 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

