Rinku Singh poses with 3 trophies after joining KKR camp for IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is set to begin on March 22. The season opener will see defending champions KKR face off against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

The Knight Riders secured the 2024 title under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final while chasing a modest target of 114. Meanwhile, Rinku had a challenging season, scoring only 168 runs in 11 innings at an average of 18.66, with his highest score being 26.

Despite his underwhelming season, the franchise retained the southpaw for INR 13 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. He has now rejoined the team for the upcoming season, set to kick off in a few days, and posed alongside the three IPL trophies the Knight Riders have won thus far.

The 27-year-old has played 46 IPL matches in total, scoring 893 runs at an average of 30.79, including four fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 67.

Ajinkya Rahane to lead KKR in IPL 2025

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025. The 36-year-old was acquired by the franchise for INR 1.5 crore and takes over from Shreyas Iyer, who led the team to victory in the 2024 edition but was not retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer, acquired for a massive INR 23.75 crore during the auction, has been named the vice-captain of a squad that features the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Quinton de Kock.

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, and Umran Malik.

