Rinku Singh takes an excellent diving catch as Shubman Gill falls for 90 in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for a splendid 90 off 55 balls in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. The right-handed batter was dismissed in the 18th over of the innings while trying to clear the square leg boundary.
Rinku Singh claimed a well-judged catch while diving forwards to give Vaibhav Arora his first wicket of the evening. It was Gill's highest score of IPL 2025, surpassing the unbeaten 61 he made against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gill's wicket came at a critical juncture for the reigning champions as GT looked to press the accelerator, in pursuit of setting a tall score for the hosts at the Eden Gardends.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan lay ideal platform for GT
After being asked to bat by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, the GT opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid the ideal platform for their side. The pair put on 114 runs for the first wicket, punishing the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground.
The stand was broken by Andre Russell, who removed Sudharsan for 52 off 36 balls, caught by Rahmanallah Gurbaz in the 13th over. Gill continued to put pressure on all KKR bowlers, putting on 58 runs with Jos Buttler for the second wicket.
After the first innings, Sudharsan said that the wicket was slow to bat on. He also admitted that he was enjoying batting with Gill.
"At the start of the game, the pitch was really slow. Found it difficult in the powerplay. After that, we got the speed of the wicket. Me and Shuby (Gill) had great communication, we tried to make use of the bad ball they gave us and tried to take the game deep. Have been enjoying the company with Shuby. His experience is helping me," Sudharsan said at the mid-innings break (via Cricbuzz).
KKR made two changes to the team that lost to Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, bringing in Gurbaz and Moeen Ali for Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje. GT ended their innings at the score of 198 for three in their 20 overs.
