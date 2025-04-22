Rishabh Pant has an animated chat with mentor Zaheer Khan in the dugout during LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was seen having a chat with mentor Zaheer Khan during their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 22. LSG posted a total of 159/6 after batting first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant appeared animated during a chat with Zaheer Khan in the dugout towards the end of the 19th over of their batting innings. The two were seated beside each other, with Pant all padded up. The left-handed batter also made some gestures with his hand in what appeared to be a serious conversation between the two.

Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Surprisingly, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat as late as number seven and ended up facing only two deliveries. He came to the crease in the last over and failed to open his account as well.

Rishabh Pant's failures with the bat continue in IPL 2025

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was acquired by LSG for a massive amount of ₹27 crore during the mega auction. While he has led the team quite well so far (five wins from eight games before the ongoing DC match), his contribution with the bat has been insignificant.

The left-hander has struggled for form, unable to create any impact. He has scored only 106 runs from eight innings at a poor average of 13.25 and a way below par strike-rate of just 96.36.

While he did score one half-century, making a 49-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings, he has crossed double digits in only two other innings. Amid poor form, walking into bat as late as number seven against Delhi has only attracted more criticism towards the LSG skipper.

He was dismissed for a duck, which is the second time he has failed to open his account with the bat. Pant was dismissed for a six-ball duck in their opening game, which was also against Delhi Capitals.

With the tournament getting more intense, Pant finding form will be of utmost importance to LSG if they want to maintain their position and qualify for the playoffs.

