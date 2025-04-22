  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Rishabh Pant has an animated chat with mentor Zaheer Khan in the dugout during LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rishabh Pant has an animated chat with mentor Zaheer Khan in the dugout during LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 22, 2025 22:12 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v
Rishabh Pant was dismissed for another duck against DC - Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was seen having a chat with mentor Zaheer Khan during their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 22. LSG posted a total of 159/6 after batting first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Rishabh Pant appeared animated during a chat with Zaheer Khan in the dugout towards the end of the 19th over of their batting innings. The two were seated beside each other, with Pant all padded up. The left-handed batter also made some gestures with his hand in what appeared to be a serious conversation between the two.

Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Surprisingly, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat as late as number seven and ended up facing only two deliveries. He came to the crease in the last over and failed to open his account as well.

Rishabh Pant's failures with the bat continue in IPL 2025

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was acquired by LSG for a massive amount of ₹27 crore during the mega auction. While he has led the team quite well so far (five wins from eight games before the ongoing DC match), his contribution with the bat has been insignificant.

Ad

The left-hander has struggled for form, unable to create any impact. He has scored only 106 runs from eight innings at a poor average of 13.25 and a way below par strike-rate of just 96.36.

While he did score one half-century, making a 49-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings, he has crossed double digits in only two other innings. Amid poor form, walking into bat as late as number seven against Delhi has only attracted more criticism towards the LSG skipper.

Ad

He was dismissed for a duck, which is the second time he has failed to open his account with the bat. Pant was dismissed for a six-ball duck in their opening game, which was also against Delhi Capitals.

With the tournament getting more intense, Pant finding form will be of utmost importance to LSG if they want to maintain their position and qualify for the playoffs.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications