Rishabh Pant brings out a special somersault celebration to mark blazing century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 27, 2025 21:26 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant ends his campaign on a positive note with a memorable hundred against RCB (Image Credit: Getty)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant ended his string of poor scores with a stunning hundred against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league stage game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The left-handed batter looked near his fluent best to reach the three-figure mark for the second time in his IPL career, with the first instance coming in 2018.

Pant came in to bat at No.3 after debutant Matthew Breetzke was dismissed in the third over by a Nuwan Thushara yorker. The LSG skipper had shown glimpses of promise with his bright cameo during the recent win over the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The southpaw showed intent right away by dispatching three boundaries against Yash Dayal in the fourth over. After building a foundation, he unleashed a barrage of boundaries after the powerplay, and forged a partnership with Mitchell Marsh for the second wicket.

Pant got to 48 after a misfield from Phil Salt gifted LSG a boundary in the tenth over. The next ball was also dispatched for a four to square leg to seal the under-fire batter's second fifty of IPL 2025. He switched gears in the latter half of the innings, and reached his hundred off 54 balls with a wild boundary over covers in the 18th over of the innings.

He commemorated the occasion by dishing out a new celebration in the form of a brilliant athletic somersault. Have a look at the moment right here:

Pant has put immense pressure on RCB, who are looking to finish in the top two and avoid the Eliminator clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. At the time of writing, LSG are cruising at 214-2 after 19 overs, with Pant unbeaten on 111.

Rishabh Pant has an average of 42.10 against RCB in the IPL

The wicket-keeper batter has a solid record against the three-time finalists, scoring 421 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.10 and a strike rate of 150.36. He also has recorded four fifties, in those outings, with a high score of 85.

This is Pant's first outing against RCB since the 2022 campaign. He had missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, while he was suspended due to slow over-rate offences when the Delhi Capitals (DC) faced RCB at the Chinnaswamy in the 2024 edition.

Edited by Gokul Nair
