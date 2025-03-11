Rishabh Pant dances at his sister’s wedding straight after arriving from 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen dancing at his sister's wedding after returning from the 2025 Champions Trophy. India won the marquee ICC event by beating New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

Rishabh Pant, dressed in casual attire at the ceremony, was seen dancing with his family members. Notably, Pant did not play any match in the recently concluded tournament.

Here's the video of Rishabh Pant dancing at his sister Sakshi Pant's wedding:

Originally, Sakshi Pant had shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

"When your brother wins the final and rushes straight to your wedding."

In the 2025 Champions Trophy final, India restricted New Zealand to 251/7 bowling first and later chased the total down in 49 overs with four wickets to spare. They won the Champions Trophy title for the third time, the most by any team so far.

Rishabh Pant to lead LSG in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will next be seen in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which is set to begin on March 22. Pant was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a massive sum of ₹27 crore at the mega auction.

Earlier, he was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. LSG also named Pant as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Talking about his IPL record, the 27-year-old has played 111 matches, with 3284 runs from 110 innings at an average of 35.31 and strike-rate of 148.93. He also has a hundred and 18 half-centuries to his name.

Looking at his captaincy record, Pant has captained in 43 IPL games so far. He has managed to win 23 matches and face 19 defeats, with a win percentage of 53.48%.

