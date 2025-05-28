Rishabh Pant fined ₹30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined for the side's slow over-rate in the defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. It was LSG's third offense of the ongoing season, resulting in Pant being fined ₹30 Lakh and the other 11 members of the playing XII (Impact Sub included) fined ₹12 Lakh or 50 percent of their match fees, whichever is lower.
Despite being a third penalty, Pant will not suffer a one-match suspension as per the latest amendment to the rule from IPL 2025. The RCB clash was a mixed bag for the LSG captain.
Pant shrugged off his woeful batting form to score a breathtaking 118* off 61 deliveries with 11 boundaries and eight maximums. His heroics helped LSG post a massive 227/3 in their league stage finale, much to the delight of the home fans.
However, the LSG bowlers were found wanting again as RCB overcame several stutters and chased down the target in a mere 18.4 overs with six wickets remaining. The loss was LSG's eighth in 14 games and a sixth in their last eight outings, resulting in the side finishing seventh on the points table.
"Eventually you got to play 40 overs of good cricket" - Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant blamed LSG's lack of sustained consistency through the 40 overs for their dismal IPL 2025 campaign. Despite the top-order batters firing on all cylinders for most of the season, LSG have been let down by the bowlers and the poor form of the skipper.
Despite the 118 against RCB, Pant finished the season with only 269 runs at an average of 24.45, including only two 50+ scores.
Reflecting on the RCB defeat and the overall season at the post-match presentation, Pant said (via Cricbuzz):
"Eventually you got to play 40 overs of good cricket. 20 overs will definitely not save you in a T20 game and that's been our story. There were a lot of injury concerns before the tournament, that's something that hurt us going through the season."
It was LSG's second consecutive first-round elimination after qualifying for the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023. However, the side was dealt several injuries to their core Indian pacers, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Akash Deep, during the season.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS