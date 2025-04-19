Rishabh Pant hilariously forgets to make a call after Riyan Parag flips the toss coin ahead of RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant hilariously failed to make a head or tail call after Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s stand-in-captain Riyan Parag flipped the coin at the toss ahead of the IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The wicketkeeper-batter eventually won the toss after it was conducted twice.
In a video shared by IPL's official handle on X, Pant was seen laughing, telling Parag that he should've waited for his call before flipping the toss coin. The two captains shared a laugh. Notably, there was seemingly no fault from the Royals' skipper in the first place.
On the batting front, Rishabh Pant returned to form in his last game. The left-hander scored 63 runs off 49 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This was his first half-century for the Lucknow-based franchise, which bought him for a whopping INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the costliest IPL player of all time. He will be keen to continue his good form in the remainder of the season.
LSG opt to bat against RR in IPL 2025 match
LSG captain Rishabh Pant chose to bat after winning the toss in their IPL 2025 game against RR. Justifying his decision, he said (via Cricbuzz):
"We're going to bat first, wicket is looking dry, so we want to take advantage. No dew, so why not bat first."
The Super Giants made a solitary change as Akash Deep made way for Prince Yadav in the playing XI. Like LSG, RR made one change as regular skipper Sanju Samson missed the game due to a rib injury he sustained in the last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Vaibhav Suryavanshi has replaced Samson in the impact substitutes list.
The Royals will be keen to return to winning ways after managing just two wins in the first seven league games. They lost to the Capitals in a Super Over thriller in their previous outing.
On the other hand, LSG have four victories in seven games. Like RR, they also lost their last game against five-time champions CSK.
