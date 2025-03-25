Rishabh Pant mischievously pushes Kuldeep Yadav out of the crease, removes bails during fun moment in tense DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant indulged in a fun moment with Delhi Capitals (DC) player Kuldeep Yadav while keeping the wickets during their IPL 2025 match. The match took place on Monday, March 24, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened during the second innings of the encounter when Kuldeep Yadav was at the crease in the 18th over, bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. On the second ball of the over, Kuldeep got an under edge while trying to play a shot on the off-side, and the ball went back towards the keeper. Rishabh Pant attempted for a runout dismissal, but Kuldeep Yadav was inside the crease. Pant then playfully pushed Kuldeep ahead and dislodged the bails in a light moment during the intense match.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

DC beat LSG narrowly by one wicket to start their IPL 2025 journey with a victory

After being asked to bat first, LSG scored a massive total of 209/8 on the back of contributions from Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72) in the top order. Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets for Delhi Capitals with the ball in the first innings.

DC then chased down the target in 19.3 overs and won the match by one wicket. They were down and out in the contest at one stage after being reduced to 113/6 in 12.3 overs. Vipraj Nigam (39) and Ashutosh Sharma (66*) played sensational knocks at this juncture and did the job for the Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said:

"The runs were enough on the board. We might have lost the momentum in the middle overs but I felt it was a great sixes. We are trying to take the positives from each and every game and make it count in the next game. It's easy to say that all went wrong. We had to keep doing the basics right."

He added:

"Stubbs, Ashutosh and Vipraj which helped. We could have done the basic more. It was difficult to bowl in the second innings but we could have bowled better. No definitely, luck plays a batter. If it would have missed the pad, definitely there would have been a stumping chance but we can't really say what luck holds."

What were some of the best moments of this match? Let us know in the comments section.

