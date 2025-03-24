Rishabh Pant perishes for a duck after three consecutive dots in Kuldeep Yadav over in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a six-ball duck on his debut for the franchise in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-handed batter tried to take on Kuldeep Yadav but found the fielder in the deep at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

Pant walked out to bat at No.4 following Mitchell Marsh's dismissal in the 12th over. The captain played out a couple of dots to wrap up the Mukesh Kumar over and got back on strike against his former franchise teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm wrist spinner trapped the southpaw with his variations, making him work to get off the mark. Pant left the first delivery thinking it was a wide, missed a reverse sweep in the second delivery, and found the fielder at short fine leg next.

Losing patience, the batter tried to go straight down the ground, but his lofted attempt only found the toe end of the bat. Faf du Plessis claimed a simple catch at long off to seal the LSG skipper's departure.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The Super Giants acquired Rishabh Pant for a record price of ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batter has not had game time under his belt after warming the bench during Team India's recent ODI-leg, including the entirety of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

DC managed to claw their way back into the run-fest after dismissing Pant and Pooran in quick succession

The Axar Patel-led side were in desperate need of wickets following Mitchell Marsh's early assault in the powerplay. They struggled to have a say in the proceedings as LSG continued to deal with boundaries.

After Marsh's wicket, Nicholas Pooran took over, recording an explosive fifty. Mitchell Starc struck in his third over to castle the Caribbean ace, resulting in two new batters at the crease.

As of writing, LSG are placed at 176/4 after 16 overs, with Ayush Badoni and David Miller looking to unshackle amid a couple of quiet overs.

