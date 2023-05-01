"It is so disheartening"- Rishabh Pant reacts as the Sonnet Club of Delhi receives eviction notice

Rishabh Pant expressed disappointment over reports of Delhi cricket's The Sonnet Club being served an eviction notice. The club has produced many top-quality cricketers. Pant himself grew up playing cricket in the club.

A journalist from the Times of India reported the news about the Sonnet Club on Twitter. According to the tweet, the club has been forced to move out of Venkateswara College. Dronacharya awardee coach Tarak Sinha trained 12 Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant, at this club.

Quoting the tweet, Pant shared his views regarding the eviction notice to the club:

"It is so disheartening to see my club that has produced so many international cricketers over the years and continues to do so has been served an eviction notice. It played a major role in shaping my cricketing career and many more like me. This is like a home for all of us."

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Hrithik Shokeen trained at the Sonnet Club

Tarak Sinha launched the club back in 1969. Before being based in Sri Venkateswara College, the Birla School, Ajmal Khan Park, DCM Ground, PGDAV College, Rajdhani College, and Piknic Hut were home to this club.

The club has no home now as the new management of Sri Venkateshwara College has decided to move the club out after 22 years.

Pant has requested the governing body of the college to reconsider the decision.

"We have always followed the rules set by the college. I would like to request the governing bodies of Venkateshwara College to reconsider this as Sonnet club is not just a club, it’s like a heritage institution and a home for so many budding cricketers," Pant tweeted.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, current Lucknow Super Giants player Ayush Badoni and Mumbai Indians star Hrithik Shokeen also trained at this club.

