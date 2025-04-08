Rishabh Pant's brave DRS call succeeds as Akash Deep traps Quinton de Kock LBW for 15 in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's decision to opt for a review after having burned one the previous delivery paid off in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The wicket-keeper's bold call sent back Quinton de Kock for 15 through an LBW dismissal at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8.

KKR were off to a flying start in their attempt to chase down the mammoth 239-run target. Quinton de Kock raced off to a brisk start after a flurry of boundaries against the LSG pacers. The left-handed batter began the third over with a six off Akash Deep to continue his onslaught.

The next delivery was a play and miss as Akash Deep found his line and length. However, Rishabh Pant was adamant about a potential faint nick after collecting the ball. He signalled for a review, which turned out to be a bust as the ball was miles away from the bat.

Quinton de Kock tried to play his trademark flick to the leg side the next ball, but failed to make contact altogether. The ball hit him straight on the pad, leading to a raucous appeal straightaway. Although there were doubts over whether the ball was pitching in line, Pant went for a review almost straightaway, despite losing one just a ball earlier.

Ball tracking showed that the ball had just pitched in line, while the impact and wickets were not an issue. Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Quinton de Kock is battling a rough patch at the moment. The wicket-keeper batter scored a sublime unbeaten 97 in KKR's win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati, but has only scored 21 runs in the other four innings so far.

Quinton de Kock's dismissal the only bright spot for LSG in powerplay as KKR smash 90 in six overs

The LSG pacers were off their bowling areas from the word go, which the KKR top order made the most of. Akash Deep began the innings with a flurry of wides, and since then the bowling has been astray.

Ajinkya Rahane has come out with intent, while Sunil Narine has found some form in good time. KKR still need 149 runs in 84 deliveries, but have some big hitters lined up in the order.

