Rishabh Pant’s horror run with the bat continues as he is completely outfoxed by a Hardik Pandya slower ball in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's dismal run with the bat continued as he was dismissed cheaply by Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya. It happened in the 16th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the 11th over of LSG’s innings. Hardik bowled a slower delivery that held up on the pitch. The left-hander attempted to tuck it to the leg side but got the leading edge.

Substitute fielder Corbin Bosch, running in from mid-off, made a sliding effort to take a brilliant catch, giving Hardik his second wicket of the match. Pant managed just two runs off six balls, leaving LSG at 107/3 after 10.4 overs.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The LSG captain, who was bought by the franchise for a record INR 27 crore during the 2025 mega-auction, has had a dreadful season with the bat so far. Pant has managed just 19 runs in four matches, averaging a mere 4.75.

Hardik Pandya bags two wickets after Mitchell Marsh's show with the bat

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first. The Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram put up 69 runs in the powerplay.

Marsh was in top form, scoring 60 of those runs off just 30 balls, bringing up his third fifty of the season. Meanwhile, Markram, who watched most of the action from the other end, contributed seven runs off six balls in the powerplay.

In the seventh over, Vignesh Puthur claimed the first wicket for MI. He dismissed the dangerous Marsh for 60 off 31 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes.

Shortly after, Hardik Pandya sent the in-form Nicholas Pooran back for just 12 runs. The MI skipper then took his second wicket, removing Rishabh Pant for just two runs. Meanwhile, Markram and Ayush Badoni have looked solid at the crease. At the time of writing, LSG were 146/3 after 15 overs, with Markram on 42 and Badoni on 26.

