Vignesh Puthur takes a brilliant reflex catch to end Mitchell Marsh's carnage in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Vignesh Puthur took the prized scalp of Mitchell Marsh in the IPL 2025 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4. The left-arm wrist spinner provided the crucial breakthrough as Marsh perished for 60 runs off 31 balls, a knock laced with two maximums and nine boundaries.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of LSG’s innings. Vignesh, who hails from Kerala, bowled a tossed up delivery and Marsh tried to play it towards the on-side but got a leading edge back to the bowler, who took a smart reflex catch while diving towards his left.

With the wicket, Vignesh Puthur continued to impress, having bagged three wickets on his IPL debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. Meanwhile, Marsh continued his purple patch, smashing his third half-century of IPL 2025 in the fourth match.

One brings two more as captain Hardik Pandya strikes twice in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash

MI captain Hardik Pandya struck soon after Vignesh Puthur got rid of Mitchell Marsh. Pandya got rid of the in-form Nicholas Pooran and his counterpart, Rishabh Pant. Pooran holed out to Deepak Chahar at short fine, while Corbin Bosch took a stunning catch at mid-off to remove Pant.

At the time of writing, the Super Giants were 108/3 after 11 overs, with Aiden Markam and Ayush Badoni at the crease.

Skipper Rishabh Pant was the last batter to be dismissed, departing for just two runs off six balls. The IPL's costliest ever player had previously returned with below-par scores of 0, 15, and 2.

In IPL 2025, the two teams have managed just one win in their first three games. Mumbai are searching for its first win against the Super Giants in Lucknow. They have managed just one win against LSG in six head-to-head contests, losing five games.

