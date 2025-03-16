Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) for allegedly breaching his Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract. The South African cricketer currently finds himself in an ugly situation, being stuck in between two leagues.

Ad

Bosch was initially signed by the Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the PSL Player Draft ahead of the 10th season on January 13, 2025. However, the Mumbai Indians recently announced Bosch as the replaced for Lizaad Williams, who was ruled out due to injury.

Reportedly, the all-rounder will now forgo his PSL deal to play in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. The PSL will be played in the April to May window, which clashes with the IPL, which will begin on March 22 and end on May 25.

Ad

Trending

The PCB stated a press release, which says that Corbin Bosch has been issued a legal notice through his agent. He has also been asked to justify his withdrawal from his professional and contractual commitments.

The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on March 23. The all-rounder was previously a part of the Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player but is yet to make his IPL debut.

Ad

What is Corbin Bosch's connection with Mumbai Indians?

Interestingly, Corbin Bosch has a connection with the Mumbai Indians. He is familiar with the MI franchise, having played for MI Cape Town in the recent SA20 season.

Playing for the MI Cape Town, the 30-year-old picked up 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68. He played a vital role in helping them lift the SA20 2024-25 title as well.

Ad

Talking about his career, he has played just one Test and two ODIs for South Africa. He was a part of South Africa's 2025 Champions Trophy squad but did not play a game. The all-rounder has played 86 T20s, picking up 59 wickets at an average of 32.66 and economy rate of 8.38.

Corbin Bosch has also scored 663 runs including two half-centuries with the bat. It will be interesting to see what role he plays for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️