Rishabh Pant's misery continues as he departs for 7 after a soft dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's horrific run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saw yet another poor score being included. The left-handed batter perished after scoring just seven runs off six deliveries in the home clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19.

Rishabh Pant promoted himself in the batting order, coming ahead of Nicholas Pooran at No.3 after the brilliant 115-run stand between Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram ended in the 11th over. Much like the majority, if not all of the season, Pant began on a scratchy note. He managed to pick up a few singles off Harsh Dubey and Eshan Malinga, before launching a pull shot for a boundary.

The Sri Lankan pacer pitched it slow and up to conclude his over as Rishabh Pant tried to work it down the ground. However, he was early into the stroke, and ended up chipping it straight to the bowler.

Malinga had to jump to his right for the return catch, and managed to hold on to seal Pant's departure. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marks the seventh time this season that Pant has failed to record double figures. The left-handed batter has registered three single-digit scores in his last four outings, and is looking woefully out of touch with each passing contest.

Rishabh Pant only has 135 runs in 13 matches, averaging 11.25, following his historic INR 27 crore switch to LSG during the mega auction.

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran guiding LSG in the do-or-die IPL 2025 clash after Rishabh Pant's departure

Rishabh Pant's innings hampered LSG's momentum a touch as they were cruising at one stage. Following the skipper's dismissal, LSG have managed to regain momentum with the in-form pair of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

The Proteas batter had already recorded the fifth fifty of his campaign, and was playing his role as the settled batter to perfection. Pooran, despite some poor recent scores under his belt, has looked in solid touch so far as the innings head towards the death overs. As of writing, LSG are placed at 158-2 in the 16th over, with big hitters like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad yet to come.

