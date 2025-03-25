Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka have a detailed discussion after LSG's loss to DC in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chairman Sanjiv Goenka had an intense discussion with captain Rishabh Pant after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday (March 24). DC beat LSG by one wicket in the contest at the ACA-VCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam in a high-scoring thriller.

Ad

LSG made significant changes to their squad for this season, releasing their previous captain, KL Rahul, and several other players. They showed huge faith in Rishabh Pant by signing him with a gigantic paycheque of ₹27 crores at the mega auction and then appointed him as the new captain.

However, things did not work out as expected for the Super Giants in the first match of the new season, with Rishabh Pant having a poor game as a batter, keeper, and captain. He got out for a 6-ball duck in the first innings and failed to utilize the platform set by Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72) in the top order, which meant LSG could only reach 209/8, after looking good for more.

Ad

Trending

In the second innings, Pant's bowling changes raised a few eyebrows as he gave only two overs to frontline pacer Shardul Thakur, who took two wickets in his very first over. He also missed an easy stumping chance in the final over that cost Lucknow Super Giants the match as Ashutosh Sharma (66*) finished the game soon with a six to help DC win narrowly by one wicket.

Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka were spotted indulging in a discussion in the dugout area after the conclusion of the contest. You can watch it in the video below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It was difficult to bowl in the second innings"- LSG captain Rishabh Pant after loss vs DC in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the loss against DC, saying:

"The runs were enough on the board. We might have lost the momentum in the middle overs. We are trying to take the positives from each and every game and make it count in the next game. It's easy to say that all went wrong. We had to keep doing the basics right.

Ad

He continued:

"They had to two good partnerships. Stubbs, Ashutosh and Vipraj which helped. We could have done the basic more. It was difficult to bowl in the second innings but we could have bowled better. If it would have missed the pad, definitely there would have been a stumping chance but we can't really say what luck holds."

Lucknow Super Giants will next face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (March 27).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback