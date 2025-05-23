Rishabh Pant spotted having fun with the camera after GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was spotted having fun with the camera after their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, May 22. LSG registered a comfortable 33-run win in the contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was only a consolation win for the Super Giants, as they are already out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.

Overseas stars Mitchell Marsh (117) and William O'Rourke (3/27) were the protagonists for LSG, setting the stage for their team's victory. GT's famed top three of Sai Sudharsan (21), Shubman Gill (35), and Jos Buttler (33) got starts once again but failed to score big, as their team faltered in a steep chase of 236.

After the match, Rishabh Pant was sitting on the ground with some LSG and GT players when he decided to have fun with the camera near him. You can watch the video here:

"You will call it an ordinary season, but they have still registered six wins"- Aakash Chopra on LSG after their win vs GT in IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed LSG's performance in IPL 2025 after they beat GT in Ahmedabad to register their sixth win this season. Speaking on this YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"It's not a great season. You will call it an ordinary season, but they have still registered six wins. If they win their last match, which is against RCB, and finish the season with seven wins, you would say the season wasn't as bad as it could have been. It's happened for the first time in history that three overseas batters have scored more than 400 runs. It's incredible."

"The M&M pair at the start and Nicholas Pooran after that, all of them have scored more than 400 runs. Mitchell Marsh scored a hundred this time. In fact, he became the first overseas batter to score a century this season. They have become the first pair of brothers to score centuries. Shaun Marsh did it in the first season and Mitchell Marsh has scored a century now," Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

