"You will call it an ordinary season, but they have still registered 6 wins" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's IPL 2025 win vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have registered a decent number of wins in IPL 2025 despite having an 'ordinary' season. He added that the franchise could even finish their campaign with 14 points if they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league game of the season in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

LSG beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in Match 64 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The visitors posted a mammoth 235/2 after being asked to bat first before restricting the home team to 202/9.

Reviewing the LSG-GT clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Rishabh Pant and company have had a better-than-expected run in IPL 2025.

"It's not a great season. You will call it an ordinary season, but they have still registered six wins. If they win their last match, which is against RCB, and finish the season with seven wins, you would say the season wasn't as bad as it could have been," he said (15:00).

Chopra pointed out that Will O'Rourke's inclusion in LSG's playing XI has given them a better combination.

"Will O'Rourke playing was better, and it seems like the combination is better now - three overseas batters, and then go with an overseas fast bowler. He isn't considered a proper T20 bowler, but he picked up three wickets while conceding 27 runs. It felt like all's well that ends well, although it's too little, too late," he observed.

Will O'Rourke registered figures of 3/27 in four overs in LSG's IPL 2025 away game against GT. He picked up the crucial wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia while playing his second game of the season after replacing David Miller as the fourth overseas player in the XI.

"He became the first overseas batter to score a century this season" - Aakash Chopra on Mitchell Marsh's hundred in LSG's IPL 2025 win vs GT

Mitchell Marsh's century took LSG to a massive total. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran for their consistent performances in IPL 2025, and the Australian opener in particular for scoring a century in LSG's clash against GT.

"It's happened for the first time in history that three overseas batters have scored more than 400 runs. It's incredible. The M&M pair at the start and Nicholas Pooran after that, all of them have scored more than 400 runs. Mitchell Marsh scored a hundred this time. In fact, he became the first overseas batter to score a century this season," he said.

While highlighting the Marsh brothers' unique achievement in the Indian Premier League, the cricketer-turned-commentator also appreciated Markram and Pooran for playing crucial knocks in Thursday's game.

"They have become the first pair of brothers to score centuries. Shaun Marsh did it in the first season and Mitchell Marsh has scored a century now. He batted beautifully. We were saying that he was a steal. He is not bowling, but what a contribution. Outstanding contribution. Markram and Nicholas Pooran also batted well," Chopra observed.

Mitchell Marsh smashed 117 runs off 64 deliveries in LSG's IPL 2025 clash against GT. While Aiden Markram scored a 24-ball 36, Nicholas Pooran smoked an unbeaten 56 off 27 deliveries.

