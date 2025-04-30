Ritika Sajdeh feeds Rohit Sharma cake on 38th birthday ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday, April 30, ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. His wife Ritika Sajdeh was present with him during the celebration before the match, that is set to be played on Thursday, May 1.

The star batter was seen cutting his birthday cake at the team hotel in Jaipur alongside Ritika as the hotel staff joined in on the celebrations. Rohit Sharma could be seen dressed in a casual T-shirt while Ritika was in a white dress. As Rohit cut the cake, Ritika fed him a piece and later hugged him as well.

Watch the video of the celebration posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Earlier, Ritika had arrived in Jaipur with their two kids ahead of Mumbai's clash against Rajasthan Royals. She will be seen cheering for Rohit and the team from the stands as she often does, be it during the IPL or international matches.

Can Rohit Sharma score big against RR?

Rohit Sharma will be in focus during MI's game against RR in Jaipur. The right-hander does not boast a great record against Rajasthan in the IPL; from 28 innings, he has scored 547 runs at an average of 19.54 and a strike-rate of 124.32 with just two half-centuries.

However, his recent form has been solid heading into this game. In the last three matches, Rohit has scored two half-centuries, returning to form after a poor start to the season.

Against Chenai Super Kings (CSK), he scored an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls, striking at 168.89 with four boundaries and six maximums. He scored another fifty in the next game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), making 70 off 46 balls including eight boundaries and three sixes.

In their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he started well making 12 runs off five balls with two sixes but could not carry on. MI currently sit second in the points table behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

