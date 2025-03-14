Riyan Parag shows off his dance moves as Rajasthan Royals players celebrate Holi ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag showed off his dance moves during Holi celebrations on Friday (March 14) ahead of IPL 2025. Parag had a breakthrough season last year, scoring 573 runs in 15 games, and played a crucial role in RR reaching the playoffs. It earned him a contract extension with the franchise as they retained him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction with a massive paycheque of ₹14 crore.

Parag also got a callup to the Indian ODI and T20I squads following a great run in IPL 2024. However, after performing well in a few games, Riyan suffered a shoulder injury following the T20 series against Bangladesh in October last year. He then missed action for a while before making a comeback through the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

RR took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to give their fans a glimpse of Holi celebrations in the team camp. In it, Riyan Parag could be seen enjoying the festival of colors with his teammates and dancing joyfully. The post was captioned:

"How were you celebrating today?"

You can watch the video below:

Riyan Parag will return to field on March 23 when RR begin their IPL 2025 campaign by facing SRH in Hyderabad

RR will square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It is the first-afternoon encounter of the season.

Here is RR's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 4 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 8 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 8 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 8 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 4 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 8 pm

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 8 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 8 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 4 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 8 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 8 pm

