“Riyan Parag will take the opening slot” - Former CSK batter suggests massive changes for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Riyan Parag to open the innings for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), should Sanju Samson be unavailable. The skipper recently sustained a rib injury during the super over loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC), and is doubtful for the upcoming clash scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Samson was retired hurt while batting on 31, leaving RR searching a contingency plan for their opening combination against LSG. The wicket-keeper was also dealing with a finger injury in the early stages of the campaign, but had featured as an impact sub, opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR have the option of pushing up batters, giving rise to an all left-handed opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana. However, Rana has not opened the batting since IPL 2021.

Another alternative is unleashing the prodigal youngster, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, into the deep end. A left-field option also emerges in the form of Dhruv Jurel, who has opened for the Gorakhpur Lions in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League.

However, Pujara feels that it should be Riyan Parag at the top, primarily because of his ability to tackle pace bowling.

"I think that Riyan Parag will take the opening slot, because he can fill the vacancy at the top quite well. His batting is really good against the pace bowlers, and we have seen that when he comes to bat in at No.3 or No.4, he has taken a while to settle down. Because against spinners up front, he seems to be trapped a bit," Pujara said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"If he gets a chance to face pace bowling on a good wicket, then RR can get the most out of the powerplay with him and Yashasvi Jaiswal," he added.

Riyan Parag has shuffled in the middle order in IPL 2025 so far, scoring 173 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.86. He has never opened in the IPL, largely playing in the middle order since making his debut.

Riyan Parag could lead RR in Sanju Samson's absence as they look to get back to winning ways

Riyan Parag had led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) when Sanju Samson was playing as an impact player in the early stages of the campaign. The all-rounder may well have to don the captain's hat yet again if Samson does not feature in the upcoming match against LSG.

RR are tottering in eighth place in the points table after three successive losses in the league stage. Under Parag's captaincy, RR has won one match while losing two.

