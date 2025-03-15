RJ Mahvash drops hilarious comment on Yuzvendra Chahal’s Holi video at IPL 2025 camp [In Picture]

RJ Mahvash posted a hilarious comment as veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recreated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous entry scene from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The video was part of the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Holi celebration.

Ad

Chahal is set to ply trade for the Punjab-based franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the latest edition of the competition, he left fans in splits with his own version of Shah Rukh's entry scene from the popular film, captioning the post:

"Hamesha Khushi, Kabhi Nahi Gham ft. Yuzi bhai! 🎨♥️ #SherSquad, wishing you a colourful Holi! ✨."

Ad

Trending

RJ Mahvash responded to the post by playfully asking Chahal to play the lead role in her movie. She wrote:

"Sir meri movie me aap lead role karlo😂😂👏."

Screenshot of RJ Mahvash's comment.

It is worth mentioning that Mahvash is a radio jockey-turned-film producer. She is one of the co-producers of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Section 108. The 28-year-old is also set to showcase her acting chops in an upcoming Amazon Mini series produced by Yash Patnaik.

Ad

"I am good luck for team India" - RJ Mahvash on Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted in the stands during the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai earlier this month. Following the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the summit clash, Mahvash suggested she was Team India's lucky charm.

Ad

She wrote in an Instagram post:

"Kaha tha na jita ke aungi [I told you no I will make them win]😝😍 I am good luck for team India ! 🧿😂😂."

Ad

Meanwhile, Chahal was in great demand at the IPL 2025 auction. He was ultimately roped in by PBKS for a whopping ₹18 crore. The deal made him the most expensive spinner in the auction's history.

PBKS will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️