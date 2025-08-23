  • home icon
RJ Mahvash picks Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and two T20 World Cup stars among her favorite cricketers amid CLT10 League [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 23, 2025 23:08 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer in action for PBKS in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

RJ Mahvash named Punjab Kings (PBKS) stars Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, and two T20 World Cup stars among her favorite cricketers from the current Indian team. She is the co-owner of the Supreme Strikers in the ongoing Champions League T10 (CLT10) 2025, which is an indoor cricket league.

The two T20 World Cup stars she picked were all-rounder Hardik Pandya and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"From the current Indian cricket team, I like Hardik Pandya. I really like Bumrah. I am looking forward to see Shreyas play as well and Yuzi, of course," she said on the sidelines of the CLT10 League.
RJ Mahvash's team, Supreme Strikers, are led by former Australian batter Shaun Marsh. They won their opening game against Super Sonic by five wickets. The Strikers are unbeaten so far. They defeated the Brave Blazers by 15 runs in their second game and won by four wickets against the Dynamic Dynamos by four wickets in their third match.

India recently announced their squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the team while Shubman Gill returned to the T20I side as the vice-captain. The multination tournament will begin on September 9.

RJ Mahvash on Shreyas Iyer being left out of 2025 Asia Cup squad

Shreyas Iyer was a notable absentee from India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. He did not find a place in the 15-member squad and was named among the five standby players either.

The PBKS skipper had a phenomenal IPL 2025 season. He took the team to the final and also led from the front with the bat. Shreyas scored 604 runs from 17 games at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 175.07 with six half-centuries.

RJ Mahvash expressed her disappointment about his snub from the squad.

"Of course I felt bad but there was not much place in the team too. But a report came that Shreyas is going to be made ODI captain. Let's look forward to that. I think there has to be place for him," she said.

However, according to a Hindustan Times report, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia put an end to the reports around Shreyas Iyer's possible appointment as ODI captain. He stated no such discussions had taken place.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

