Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth IPL batter to reach 6,000 runs

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma crossed a significant landmark with the bat as he became the fourth IPL batter to cross 6,000 runs. The right-handed batter joined Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rohit is already the most successful captain in the IPL, winning five titles for the Mumbai Indians, the first of which came in 2013. The 35-year-old has also won a crown as a player in 2009 with the Deccan Chargers and joined Mumbai in 2011.

Rohit didn't captain in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the Mumbai Indians won by five wickets, chasing down 185 successfully. Suryakumar Yadav led them, but the right-hander returned to open alongside Ishan Kishan and scored 20.

T Natarajan removes Rohit Sharma as SunRisers Hyderabad get their first breakthrough

Left-arm seamer T Natarajan struck in his first over of the innings as the visiting captain got a leading edge to mid-off, giving a simple catch to his opposite number Aiden Markram. The right-hander had scored six boundaries before his dismissal to race to 28.

After starting IPL 2023 slowly with the bat, the Indian skipper scored a match-winning 45-ball 65 against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His half-century allowed Mumbai to ace a tricky 173 on the final ball with six wickets to spare. After a few below-par IPL seasons, the veteran cricketer will be keen to have a strong one.

Mumbai Indians started IPL 2023 with back-to-back losses against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Hence, the win against the Capitals was much-needed. They followed it up with another emphatic victory over KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

The star-studded franchise has underperformed in the last two seasons, failing to reach the knockout stages.

