"We won't have the same squad, unless some miracle happens" - Rohit Sharma braces the cold truth ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction 

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma wants the franchise to have the same core for the next couple of seasons.

Sharma, however, understands the difficulty behind it and admits that only a miracle can enable them to compete with the same set of players in the years to come.

The current core group of Mumbai Indians have enjoyed tremendous success together. They will arguably go down as one of the greatest T20 sides ever.

Speaking about the fate and future of the current group of players, Rohit Sharma said:

"We won't have the same squad, unless some miracle happens. It will be hard not have all of them as part of the same group next year. But, hopefully we can get the same core group of players and create a magical couple of years."

With two new teams coming up from the next edition of the tournament, uncertainty looms over the franchises regarding the retention policy and the availability of Right To Match cards during the auction. The new teams are said to have been given a couple of special picks as well.

The credit has to go to the scouts: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma reserved special praise for the scouts and credited them for the success they have achieved over the course of the last few years.

The franchise amassed a formidable group of players at the last auction with the scouting team playing a huge hand. The 34-year-old added:

"The credit has to go to the scouts. Who just go day in and day out and watch all the domestic games. And give us feedback as to what individuals are doing.

"These players are not made over one or two games or one or two seasons. Its a lot of hardwork over the years that they have put in to make sure that they get the environment they want, to go out there and do the best they can."

Mumbai Indians could arguably be hit the hardest if the retention rules prove to be strict. During the last mega auction, they retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

