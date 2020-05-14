Rohit Sharma credits setting short-term goals for his success

Rohit Sharma believes setting short-term goals has helped him achieve success so far in his career

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma believes that setting short-term goals has helped him reach the heights that he has reached. The stylish right-hander spoke to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

“I’ve realised over the years that long-term goals are not very helpful. In fact, it’ll only put more pressure on you. I have always focused on short-term goals. I’m always looking forward to what tournaments are coming up in the next 2-3 months and who we’re playing next, and what I can do against them,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma aims to keep setting short-term goals

Rohit Sharma spoke about how it was vital for him to make his plans according to the circumstances that he was playing in. He stressed on the importance of analysing the team he was up against and sorting out batting strategies and goals accordingly.

“Whenever cricket resumes, we’ll have to see what we’re playing first. Whether it is the T20 World Cup of the IPL. We’re supposed to play a bilateral series against Australia as well. We’ll have to analyse all this and see who we’re playing against. It is important for me to go there and play well. Maintaining goals for each individual series has helped me and even in the future, I’ll look to maintain these short-term goals,” Rohit Sharma added.

The Mumbai Indians captain would ideally have been leading in the Indian Premier League (IPL) right now if the Covid-19 pandemic had not struck. The IPL has been indefinitely suspended after it was initially postponed. The league was initially slated to start on March 29.

With the uncertainty over the resumption of cricket, it is unclear whether we will see the IPL or the T20 World Cup this year. India was also slated to tour Australia in December to play four Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

With no cricket taking place anytime soon, Rohit Sharma also joked about whether we will get to see the team play cricket again.

“Firstly, I hope we get to play cricket in the coming years. At this point, we don’t know when that opportunity will come up again,” Rohit Sharma said.

Before cricket as we know it was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Rohit Sharma suffered a tear in his left calf muscle in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. The injury ruled the Mumbai batsman out of the ODI and Test series in the island nation.