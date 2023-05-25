"Rohit Sharma has delivered once again for Mumbai Indians"- Irfan Pathan hails MI skipper after win over LSG in IPL 2023 Eliminator

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has lauded Rohit Sharma for showing just how good he is as a captain in Mumbai Indians' (MI) win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Pathan shed light on how Rohit made use of the resources he had despite multiple injuries MI in the bowling department. He also spoke about how Mumbai peaked at the right time in the tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Rohit Sharma's captaincy:

"Rohit Sharma has delivered once again for Mumbai Indians. He was faced with a crisis at the start of the competition when key pacer Jasprit Bumrah was out. Jofra Archer struggled with his form and fitness but this captain marshalled his troops well. He first guided MI to the eliminator and then took his team to the qualifiers with his astute captaincy."

Rohit Sharma's humility makes him a great player: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion. He has played a lot of cricket for the Mumbai Indians under Rohit's captaincy. He shed light on how Rohit ensures that whether it's seniors or uncapped players, all feel comfortable.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Rohit is a very chilled-out captain. He is a very approachable captain even for the youngsters. He never carries that ego and youngsters can reach out to him anytime. He loves spending time with uncapped players. He's someone who hasn't taken success to his head, he's very humble and shows a lot of respect to the senior players. This humility makes Rohit a great player."

Rohit had arguably made some questionable decisions as a captain in the initial games of IPL 2023, but he too seems to have found his best as a leader towards the business end.

