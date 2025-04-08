Rohit Sharma drives back Range Rover with wife Ritika Sajdeh after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was seen driving his Range Rover from the team hotel back to his home, accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This happened after the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 20th match of the season took place on Monday, April 7, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

The hosts won the toss and chose to bowl first. Although RCB lost Phil Salt for just four early on, the remaining top-order batters played brilliantly. Virat Kohli scored 67 off 42 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 37 off 22. Skipper Rajat Patidar made 64 off 32 balls, and towards the end, Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 40 off 19 balls, helping RCB reach a massive total of 221/5 in their 20 overs.

In response, Rohit Sharma continued to struggle for form, falling for 17. Tilak Varma (56 off 29 balls) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 15 balls) were the standout performers for MI, but they couldn’t finish the chase. MI finished at 209/9, falling short by 12 runs. Krunal Pandya was the star bowler for RCB, claiming four wickets.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Rohit Sharma was seen driving his Range Rover away from the team hotel with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, sitting in the front seat.

Fans can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI has faced a tough start to their IPL 2025 campaign, securing only one win from five matches and currently sitting in eighth place on the points table.

Rohit Sharma’s poor form with the bat in IPL 2025 continues

After guiding India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma joined the MI camp for IPL 2025 with high expectations for some match-winning performances. However, in the five games played so far, the veteran opener has been one of the key players struggling for form.

The 37-year-old has accumulated just 38 runs in four matches, with a disappointing average of 9.50. The MI management and fans will hope the opening batter finds his form soon, before it’s too late.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More