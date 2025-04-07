Brothers turned rivals Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya share an endearing moment amid tense MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was seen having a chat with his brother Krunal, who now dons the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It happened as the former walked out to bat in the IPL 2025 game on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. A video of their interaction surfaced on social media as they were all smiles even as the situation was tense.

The star all-rounders have donned the Mumbai Indians' jersey for multiple seasons and have been part of their title-winning campaigns in 2017, 2019, and 2020. However, the franchise didn't retain Krunal ahead of the 2022 edition. He played for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is now featuring for the Royal Challengers.

Watch the moment here as the Mumbai Indians' skipper walks confidently with the bat in his hand in the 12th over:

Krunal earned the Player of the Match award during the IPL 2025 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. He also provided the RCB with some crucial breakthroughs against MI. He dismissed Will Jacks with a bouncer as the Englishman holed out to Virat Kohli at deep backward square.

Hardik Pandya takes two wickets but Mumbai Indians left to chase a mammoth score

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Fresh from his five-wicket haul against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana International Stadium, Pandya added two more to his tally against the Royal Challengers. He dismissed Kohli (67) and Liam Livingstone. However, the seam-bowling all-rounder conceded 45 runs off his quota of four overs.

Kohli's 67 and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's 32-ball 64 set the home side a daunting 222 to win. Mumbai Indians had lost three wickets inside 10 overs, but Tilak Varma (56) and Hardik Pandya (42) breathed life into their innings. Nevertheless, the five-time champions' hopes were done and dusted after their departures.

The Royal Challengers were eventually able to close out the game by 12 runs, snaring their third victory in four matches. Mumbai, meanwhile, have now lost four out of their five games.

