Rohit Sharma has failed to use India captaincy to up his game - Michael Vaughan on MI's dismal run in IPL 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has failed to keep going in IPL 2022 after becoming India's all-format game.

The five-time IPL champions haven't got going in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. They have lost all six games so far in the tournament and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Captain Rohit Sharma has also failed to inspire the team with the bat. The talismanic run-scorer has only managed 114 runs in six games at a paltry average of 19.

Vaughan feels Sharma's performance graph has gone down since he has been appointed India's all-format captain. Speaking on the Cricbuzz show, the 47-year-old former English player said:

"Rohit Sharma is an issue. Since he got the Indian job has not really done that (demonstrating going upwards), he has done little bit of that (demonstrating going down). It would be a concern for me that Rohit has failed to use his India captaincy as a confidence boost for his game to go really up into the sky."

Mumbai Indians are known to be slow starters and pick up pace as the tournament progresses. However, Vaughan further believes they are leaving it too late this year, adding:

"They're just not thinking right. They're just not getting anything right. They are trying, they are giving it everything. They are probably tinkering a little bit too much but I'm afraid Mumbai this year we generally always know that they are going to come back and they leave it late but I think they are leaving it a little bit too late this year."

Mumbai will now have to win almost all their remaining eight games to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs.

"They are going to try and maybe find one or two players" - Michael Vaughan

MI are going through a transition after letting go a few of their core players, including the Pandya brothers. Senior players have also failed to click, which has hurt their chances this season.

Vaughan reckons Mumbai could use this year to find a player or two for the coming seasons. The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded:

"I have always loved them but they are just going to have a tough year, a year where they are going to try and maybe find one or two players. I think in Dewald Brevis, they have got a player that they can pretty much bank on for many, many years. They did the deal with Jofra Archer, he is not going to be there this year but again that's good business going forward."

Mumbai Indians will hit the ground on April 21 when they lock horns with another depleted team, Chennai Super Kings, who have one win in five games.

