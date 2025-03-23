Rohit Sharma gives an autograph to a female fan on MI jersey with his painting on it [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 23, 2025 12:42 IST
Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Team India stalwart Rohit Sharma recently gave an autograph to a fan on jerseys that had his painting on them. The 37-year-old is currently in Chennai with the MI contingent, preparing for the IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Chepauk Stadium will host the blockbuster clash tonight (March 23).

An X user posted a video to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's off-field activities ahead of the IPL 2025 match against CSK. In it, a fan can be seen requesting Rohit for an autograph on India and MI jerseys with his painting on it. The Indian captain accepted her request and signed on them before posing for a picture.

You can watch the video below:

"He's had Virat coming in behind him"- Aaron Finch on Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach ahead of IPL 2025

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch recently analyzed Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting approach in white-ball cricket. He pointed out that Sharma does it because of Virat Kohli's presence in the lineup below. Kohli can rescue the team from tricky positions. In an interview with PTI, Finch said (via Hindustan Times):

"When you look, when Rohit's made that conscious decision, he's had Virat coming in behind him at number three. So there's an ability for him to say, you know what, I've got the guy behind that will fix any mistakes that I make. But you can't have everybody in the team just looking to swing for the fences from ball one. So that's a really, that's a good question."
He continued:

"And I understand that Rohit's done that, and he's been very successful in doing it. Maybe if his (Kohli) strike rate goes from 140 to 150, he can absolutely do that. No issues whatsoever. But how many times has he been in a situation where he's had to almost dig RCB out of the hole because everybody else has fallen around him?"
Do you agree with Aaron Finch's views above about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

Edited by Parag Jain
