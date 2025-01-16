Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya practice together ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were seen practising together in Navi Mumbai. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

The squads for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy have been announced by six of the eight nations so far, with Team India and hosts Pakistan being the only two teams yet to send in their squad. India has announced their team for their upcoming T20I series against England, which includes Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the squad announcement, both Pandya and Sharma were seen in action at the Reliance Cricket Stadium, Ghansoli. The ground is used as a practice facility on occasions by Mumbai Indians and had hosted matches of the DY Patil T20 Cup. While Rohit was seen in action with the bat in hand, Pandya was seen rolling his hand over in the nets.

Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are expected to make it to the Team India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India are the two time winners of the ICC Champions Trophy, winning it in 2000 and 2013 [Source: Getty]

Both Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma are expected to feature in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. The duo were a part of the team that played in the 2017 edition of the tournament. Pandya played a knock of 76 runs off 43 balls in India's 180-run defeat in the summit clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma also made a notable contribution in the tournament, scoring an unbeaten 123 in the semi-finals against Bangladesh, which sent Team India into the finals of the tournament.

Rohit was previously a part of the team that participated in the 2013 Champions Trophy as well, playing an integral role in India's triumph in that tournament.

