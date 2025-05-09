Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya spotted walking out of Mumbai airport following IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and skipper Hardik Pandya were spotted at the Mumbai Airport following the IPL 2025 suspension. The league has been suspended for a week's time.

Hardik Pandya walked out of the Mumbai airport in a casual black full sleeve jacket with a white t-shirt inside and black pants with white shoes with his shades on. The Mumbai Indians skipper was also seen getting into a car while the other teammates were getting onto the team bus.

Rohit Sharma was seen in MI's travel t-shirt while walking out of the Mumbai airport. Other teammates and support staff were also seen getting onto the team bus.

Mumbai Indians were set to play Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 11, before the tournament eventually got suspended for a week.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," IPL said in an official statement.

Watch the video of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya walking out of the airport posted on Instagram below -

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's IPL 2025 performance

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have put up some performances for Mumbai Indians this IPL 2025 season. MI have won seven out of their 12 matches and have 14 points. They had lost four of their first five matches and made a huge turnaround, with the two senior players playing important roles.

Rohit has scored 300 runs from 11 matches at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries, two of which came back-to-back as well.

As for Hardik Pandya, he scored 158 runs from eight innings at an average of 26.33 and a strike-rate of 168.08. However, the all-rounder had a larger impact with the ball, as he picked up 13 wickets from 11 games at an average of 19.76 and a strike-rate of 12.9.

Mumbai Indians are currently played fourth on the points table, behind Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

