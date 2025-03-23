Rohit Sharma joins unwanted record list with 4-ball duck in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Rohit Sharma registered an unwanted record as Mumbai Indians (MI) began their IPL 2025 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

The right-handed batter perished for a four-ball duck, holing out to Shivam Dube at mi-wicket off Khaleel Ahmed’s bowling in the first over of the contest. As a result, MI lost their first wicket without scoring.

Rohit now has the joint most ducks in IPL history. This was his 18th duck in the T20 league.

Most ducks in IPL:

Rohit Sharma: 18 ducks in 258 matches

Glenn Maxwell: 18 ducks in 134 matches

Dinesh Karthik: 18 ducks in 257 matches

Rohit, however, smashed an unbeaten 105 runs off 63 balls when MI last faced the Super Kings last year. The 37-year-old is also the third-highest run-getter in IPL with 6628 runs in 258 games.

Rohit Sharma departs for duck; MI lose quick wickets against CSK in IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai lost three quick wickets against CSK in their IPL 2025 opening game. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton perished for 13 off seven as Khaleel Ahmed struck twice inside powerplay overs. Will Jacks also fell shortly, departing for 11 off seven as Ravichandran Ashwin struck in his very first over.

At the time of writing, MI were 36/3 after 4.4 overs, with stand-in-captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease.

Yadav is leading Mumbai as regular captain Hardik Pandya is serving a one-match ban owing to a slow over-rate against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last year. It was his third such offense. MI are also without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will miss the first few games as he recovers from his back injury.

MI are yet to beat CSK in their last four clashes. They lost to the Yellow Army by 20 runs in their last meeting in 2024. The two teams have won the IPL on five occasions and are the joint most successful teams in the T20 league. MI and CSK won their last trophies in 2020 and 2023, respectively. Both sides will be keen to win their sixth title.

