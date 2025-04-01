Rohit Sharma leaves for home in Range Rover after win in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma was seen heading home in his car after the Mumbai Indians (MI) played against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday, March 31. The game was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

Put in to bat first, the Knight Riders had a disappointing performance, getting bowled out for just 116. Debutant Ashwani Kumar impressed with a four-wicket haul for MI.

In response, Rohit continued to struggle with his form, managing just 13 off 12 balls. However, Ryan Rickelton made a statement with his maiden IPL fifty, remaining unbeaten on 62 off 41 balls, including four fours and five sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav also played a quick cameo, finishing on 27* off nine balls, as the five-time IPL champions secured a convincing eight-wicket win with 43 balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

After the match, Rohit was spotted driving away from the team hotel in his black Range Rover on his way home.

Fans can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI is currently in sixth place on the points table with two points from three matches, while the Knight Riders sit at the bottom, having the same points from as many games but with a lower net run rate.

“They're not good enough for a player like Rohit Sharma” - Michael Vaughan slams veteran batter’s IPL 2025 performance

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their first win of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31. However, Rohit Sharma's struggles continued as he scored just 13 runs, bringing his total to 21 runs across three games.

Ad

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former England captain Michael Vaughan emphasized that Rohit Sharma should now be evaluated purely as a batter, as he is no longer the captain. Vaughan also mentioned that if it weren’t for Rohit's reputation, he might have struggled to keep his place in the team. He said:

"Remember, you are judging Rohit just as a batter now because he's not the captain (of Mumbai Indians). No, I think you can't get away with average numbers, and they are average numbers. If your name is not Rohit Sharma, you're probably losing your place in the side at some stage with those numbers. They're not good enough for a player like Rohit Sharma."

Ad

But if he's the captain as well and he's adding his knowledge of being leader, the culture creator that he is, the tactician that he is, and I see it on a regular basis with India, and I've seen it with Mumbai in the past," he added.

MI will next take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 4, at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback