Rohit Sharma meets 'long lost friend' after ages, shares picture on social media

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has shared a picture with former teammate Yuvraj Singh on his official Instagram handle. In the endearing image, the cricketers can be seen exchanging smiles and greeting each other.

Rohit and Yuvraj were part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. While Yuvraj was an established name in world cricket by then, Rohit made his T20I debut in the tournament.

In fact, his first match was the iconic game in Durban in which Yuvraj slammed England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Sharing the happy picture with Yuvraj, the current Indian captain wrote on his Instagram account:

“Met my long lost friend after ages 😍 @yuvisofficial.”

Rohit Sharma is currently on a high after leading India to triumphs in the T20I and one-day series in England. The Men in Blue won both contests by a 2-1 margin. Earlier, the 35-year-old missed the rescheduled Test in Birmingham after testing positive for COVID-19.

He has been given a break for the ODI series in West Indies and will resume national duty for the subsequent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.

As for Yuvraj, he announced his retirement in June of 2019, two years after playing his last match for India.

When Rohit Sharma said he was scared of Yuvraj Singh

Rohit and Yuvraj are known to be very close friends. However, in the past, the former has admitted that he was initially scared of the World Cup-winning all-rounder.

In an Instagram chat with Suresh Raina a couple of years back, Rohit Sharma had revealed:

"When I joined the team, there were so many serious people in the team at the time. The team environment was a bit of a school-type environment – we couldn’t talk too much, we couldn’t do this and that. I was very scared of Yuvi pa. If we made any noise here or there, Yuvi pa would stare at us… ‘Who’s the one talking?’"

The 35-year-old, however, added that, with time, he became very comfortable with the white-ball legend and also praised Yuvraj for his support. He recalled:

"He was always very supportive. First two years, I wasn’t very close to him, but after that, I realized his nature, his personality, it was different. So the youngsters coming into the team, they were immediately comfortable with having a person like that around the team. If a guy who you’ve watched keenly for years is coming to help you, the impact is different.”

Apart from playing together for the country, Yuvraj and Rohit were teammates when the latter led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to their title triumph in IPL 2019.

