Rohit Sharma has a morning coffee date with his wife

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is currently on a break after participating in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month in Southampton.

He is now spending some quality time with his family and vacationing in England. The Mumbai Indians skipper recently shared a story with an adorable photo of himself and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on his Instagram handle.

He shared the story and captioned it:

"coffee time with mamma, 7 am school with our little one isn't easy."

The whole Indian squad and support staff in England is on a three-week break after the conclusion of the WTC final.

It has been a much-deserved break for the Team India contingent as they have been living in strict bio bubble environments since last year. The squad will soon reconvene to start preparations for the five-match Test series against England next month.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is making the most of the presented opportunity by traveling around England in the wonderful company of his wife and daughter. He has been sharing posts to update his fans through his social media handles.

In one of his recent posts, Rohit Sharma shared a video in which he was showing marine life comics to his daughter. The 'Hitman' shared the post with a thoughtful caption:

"It’s never too early to help our kids fall in love with our oceans and it’s incredible marine life but also instil in them the values to save, nurture and respect the oceans we love so much" 🦀🐙🐡🐠🐟🐬🐳🐋🦈🦭 🌊

"Rohit Sharma has to play a mentor's role for the other new openers coming in" - Saba Karim

During a recent discussion on India News, former wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim mentioned that considering his experience and stature in Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma will have a pivotal role to play in the upcoming series.

"Talking to him [Rohit] is very necessary as he has to play a mentor's role for the other new openers coming in. The conditions are tough there for batting and if you have an opening partnership there and your top-order clicks, you create a brilliant platform to put up a big score."

