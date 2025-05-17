Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh react cutely after inauguration of Wankhede Stadium stand named after him amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were spotted at the Wankhede Stadium during the inauguration of a stand named after the cricketer during the IPL 2025 season. The tournament was suspended temporarily and is now all set to resume on Saturday, May 17.
On Friday, May 16, a stand at the Wankhede Stadium was named after Rohit Sharma. The star cricketer's family, including his parents, brother, and wife, were present for the ceremony.
After the inauguration, Rohit and Ritika were spotted leaving the Wankhede Stadium together. Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below:
Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches in the tournament so far. They are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 21, as they resume their campaign.
Rohit Sharma will be in IPL action after announcing Test retirement
Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The right-hander played 67 Tests for India and scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.
He will be seen in action in the IPL 2025 season next when Mumbai take on Delhi Capitals in their upcoming game. Rohit did not start the season well for MI, but has picked up form as the tournament has progressed.
He has scored 300 runs from 11 games at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries. As the season resumes, Mumbai will be hopeful that Rohit Sharma carries his recent form into the upcoming games.
They have two league stage games left, which are both crucial to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Their final league stage game is against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, May 26, in Jaipur.
