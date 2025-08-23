“Rohit Sharma’s fan base did not like it” - BCCI vice-president’s massive statement on Hardik Pandya getting MI captaincy

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla made a huge remark regarding Rohit Sharma's fan base. Notably, Hardik Pandya was made captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024. The decision did not sit well with Rohit's fans as he was replaced as skipper.

Hardik captained the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022 and 2023. MI traded him in for a whopping ₹15 crore ahead of the 2024 season. Unfortunately, the star all-rounder was booed at the Wankhede Stadium after he replaced Rohit at the helm.

Rajeev Shukla commented that Rohit Sharma's fan base did not like the decision. However, he praised Hardik for handling the situation maturely and not letting it affect his game.

"When such incidents happen, people within the BCCI do reach out to players not to worry. In Hardik's case, Rohit Sharma's fan base did not like it. But the matter is done. Neither did Rohit provoke him, and Hardik always knew this could happen and was mature. He did not let it affect him. He did not get emotionally carried away. Then, when you start performing fans start applauding by themselves again," he said in an interview on the UPT20 League's YouTube channel. (41:12)

Rohit is one of the most successful leaders in the IPL. Hardik did not have a great start to his stint as MI captain. They finished last on the points table in 2024. However, they made a strong comeback in 2025. They made it to the playoffs but ended up losing the second qualifier.

"Why should we worry about the farewell now?" - Rajeev Shukla's huge comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Recently, there have been speculations around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from the one-day format. The upcoming away series against Australia in October could mark their final international appearances.

Rohit and Kohli both bid adieu to T20Is and Tests earlier. When asked if the BCCI would give them a farewell in Australia in the same interview, Rajeev Shukla responded, saying that the two are yet to retire.

He stated that there was no need to worry about their retirement or farewell just as yet.

"Where have they retired yet? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will both play in one-dayers. Why are you worrying about their retirement and farewell now? There is no need to worry about it. The BCCI policy is very clear. We don't tell any player to retire, they themselves take the decision and we respect that," he said. (42:42)

"We will tell how to do the farewell when the time comes. You guys want to do their farewell already. Virat Kohli is very fit and plays well. Rohit Sharma plays well. Why should we worry about the farewell now?" he added.

It now remains to be seen whether the two stalwarts will continue playing post the Australia series. They are not certain to start for India at the 2027 ODI World Cup as of now.

