Rohit Sharma's mom posts endearing collage with never-seen-before photos on his 38th birthday during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma rings in his 38th birthday on Wednesday, April 30. On the special day, the cricket star's mother, Purnima Sharma, shared some never-before-seen pictures of her son.

Purnima posted a collage of photographs on her Instagram handle. It featured some of Rohit's childhood pictures as well. Sharing a sweet birthday wish, she wrote:

"Happy birthday to a great son."

Rohit Sharma was born to Purnima Sharma and Gurunath Sharma on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Purnima hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Rohit also has a younger brother named Vishal Sharma.

Rohit's parents were present at the Wankhede Stadium for the felicitation ceremony of the Indian team after their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. In an adorable moment, his mother was seen showering him with kisses.

On the cricketing front, Rohit is plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2025. The veteran batter has amassed 240 runs across nine innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 156.86.

"Loads of love always" - Yuvraj Singh posts sweet birthday wish for Rohit Sharma

Several members of the cricket fraternity shared birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma. Former India player Yuvraj Singh posted a compilation of photos and videos, featuring the ace batter, while also penning down a sweet caption.

Pointing out how Sharma, his 'brotherman,' has built a legacy and shattered records along the way, Yuvraj wrote on Instagram:

"Some build records, some build legacies - you’ve done both brotherman! 👑 Hope you have an amazing year ahead! Happy birthday 🥳 Loads of love always 🤗❤️."

Rohit will be seen in action on Thursday, May 1, when MI take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Mumbai-based side will go into the encounter with a five-match winning streak.

With six victories in 10 outings, the Hardik Pandya-led MI are currently placed second on the IPL 2025 points table. Their net run rate stands at +0.889.

