Rohit Sharma's mother shares throwback picture on the Team India captain's 37th birthday

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma turned 37 on Tuesday, April 30. His mother, Purnima Sharma, shared a throwback picture on her son's special day.

Purnima posted a picture on her Instagram handle, in which a young Rohit can be seen wearing the Mumbai Cricket Association's white jersey. The star batter's fans gave the photograph a big thumbs up, showering it with likes and comments.

On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma is currently plying trade for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The veteran opener is currently his team's second-highest run-getter, amassing 311 runs across nine innings at an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 160.30.

He will next be seen in action on Tuesday when Mumbai take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in match number 48 of the season.

Mumbai are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the points table. They are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround, after having won just three out of their first nine games.

"You make the world a better place just by being in it" - Ritika Sharma's adorable birthday wish for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma received a special birthday wish from his better half, Ritika Sharma. The former MI skipper's wife shared a few pictures featuring Rohit and their daughter Samaira.

Captioning the post, she Ritika wrote:

"Happiest birthday to my favourite boy ♥️ You make the world a better place just by being in it. To know you is to love you. May this year be filled with happy surprises, dreams come true and lots and lots of love and luck. May the Gods come together and give you everything your heart desires. Love you Ro."

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma will lead Team India at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member preliminary squad on Tuesday.

