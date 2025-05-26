Rohit Sharma's wife shares cute picture of socks knitted by their 6-year-old daughter amid IPL IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh recently showcased socks knitted by their six-year-old daughter Samaira amid the ongoing IPL 2025. Ritika posted an Instagram story, in which a doll could be seen wearing the sock stitched by her little one.

Rohit and Ritika tied the knot on December 12, 2015, in Mumbai. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Samaira, on December 30, 2018. They became parents for the second time with the birth of their baby boy, Ahaan, on November 15, 2024.

Sharing the picture of the sock knitted by Samaira, Ritika wrote on her Instagram story:

"Knit by Sammy."

Screenshot of Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma's gloves have a special message printed on them. He dedicated the batting gear to his family with 'SAR', the first letters of his wife's and children's names on it.

Meanwhile, Ritika has been spotted at the stands for several of MI's home encounters of IPL 2025. The five-time champions have qualified for the playoffs and are currently placed fourth in the points table.

The Mumbai-based side have 16 points after 13 games. They still have a chance of securing a place in the top two. Their final league match of the season is against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26.

Rohit Sharma is MI's third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's IPL 2025 campaign kicked off on an underwhelming note. However, he bounced back by notching up back-to-back half-centuries in the IPL for the first time since 2016.

The ace opener remained unbeaten on 76 off 45 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), helping his side claim a nine-wicket victory. He followed it with a 70-run knock in 46 balls in MI's seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rohit struck his third half-century of the season by scoring 53 runs off 36 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). MI clinched a massive 100-run victory in the clash.

The veteran batter is the third-highest run-getter of his team in this edition, chalking up 305 runs at a strike rate of 150.99 across 12 innings.

