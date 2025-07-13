Rohit Sharma shares candid pictures relaxing with wife Ritika Sajdeh amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Pictures]

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma shared a couple of pictures on social media on Sunday, July 13, as he continues to enjoy his time away from the game. The Mumbai batter is not part of the ongoing India-England 2025 Test series, having retired from the format in May after representing the country in 67 matches.

The 38-year-old was last seen in action during IPL 2025, representing Mumbai Indians (MI). He played 15 matches in the season, scoring 418 runs at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 149.28, including four half-centuries. Since the conclusion of the tournament in early June, Rohit has been vacationing with his family.

On Sunday, he shared a couple of snapshots on Instagram, one of which included his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Check out the pictures here:

More recently, Tilak Varma shared a video on Instagram on Friday, July 11, from an amusement park in London. The clip featured Rohit, along with his wife, Ritika, and their children, as well as MI teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who were accompanied by their wives, Devisha Shetty and Jaya Bhardwaj. Some members of the group were seen enjoying a roller coaster ride during the fun outing.

Rohit Sharma is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer across formats

Rohit Sharma called time on his T20I career after captaining India to a triumphant title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The opening batter played 159 matches in the format, scoring 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, including 32 fifties and five centuries.

More recently, he bid farewell to Test cricket in May 2025, having represented India in 67 matches where he amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 30 scores of fifty or more.

Rohit now continues to play only in ODIs, a format in which he has featured in 273 games, accumulating 11,168 runs at an impressive average of 48.76, with 58 half-centuries and 32 centuries to his name.

Across all formats, the Mumbai batter has represented India in 499 matches, scoring 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, including 108 fifties and 49 centuries. He is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (27,599), and Rahul Dravid (24,064).

