Rohit Sharma shares heartwarming images with daughter Samaira from Maldives vacation ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently shared heartwarming pictures of himself in the company of his daughter Samaira ahead of IPL 2025. The 37-year-old cricketer is rejuvenating with a family vacation in Maldives after an intense 2025 Champions Trophy. Under his astute leadership, India won the tournament dominantly, remaining unbeaten in all games. After returning from vacation, Rohit will join the MI contingent soon to prepare for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Rohit Sharma posted a couple of photos on his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the good time he is enjoying in the Maldives. In them, Sharma posed with his little daughter Samaira in serene locations. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and four-month-old son, Ahaan, are also on the trip. Rohit captioned the post:

"Another day in paradise 🏝️

"Rohit Sharma has got no reason to retire"- AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently put his weight behind Rohit Sharma and supported his decision not to retire after the successful 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. He hit back at Rohit's critics by pointing out the wonderful win percentage record of the Indian captain and his successful batting transformation since 2022.

"Compared to other captains, look at Rohit's win percentage, it's almost 74%, which is substantially more than any other captain of the past. If he keeps going, he will go down as one of the best ODI captains of all time. Rohit has also said he is not retiring and has requested that rumours be stopped spreading," he said on his YouTube channel (via Hindustan Times).

He continued:

"Rohit Sharma has got no reason to retire. No reason to take any criticism whatsoever. His record speaks for himself. Not only that, but he has also sort of transformed his game. If we have a look at his strike rate in the powerplay it was quite low for an opening batter in the powerplay but since 2022 his strike rate has rose to 115 in the first powerplay and that's the difference between good and great."

Do you agree with AB de Villiers' views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

