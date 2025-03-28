Rohit Sharma smashes big hits in training ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma looked in ominous touch in the nets ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), smashing the ball with great timing during a recent practice session. Rohit is currently in Ahmedabad with the rest of the MI squad, preparing for the match against GT. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter on Saturday, March 29.

Rohit Sharma came into the IPL high on confidence after his Player of the Match performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. However, he did not start well, departing for a four-ball duck in Mumbai Indians' opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He will now be eager to perform well in the upcoming match against GT and help MI get off the mark in the IPL 2025 points table. The Mumbai franchise posted a video on their X handle to give fans a glimpse of Rohit's net sessions ahead of the GT match, in which he looked in great touch. The post was captioned:

"Ye last shot kidhar toh dekhela lagta hai! #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #GTvMI."

You can watch the video below:

MI's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30pm

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

Do you think MI can win their sixth trophy this year, even in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

