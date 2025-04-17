Rohit Sharma smashes a pull off Mohammed Shami for six to achieve impressive landmark in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran batter Rohit Sharma unleashed his trademark pull shot for a maximum off Mohammed Shami on Thursday. It happened during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
On the fifth ball of the third over in MI’s innings, Shami delivered a back-of-a-length delivery on leg and middle. Rohit unleashed a pull shot off his hips, sending the ball soaring into the top tier over square leg.
Fans can watch the video here:
The 37-year-old scored 26 runs off 16 balls, including three sixes. In the process, he became only the fourth player in IPL history to hit 100 sixes at a single venue. Rohit Sharma has now smashed 102 sixes at the Wankhede Stadium. He trails only Virat Kohli (130), Chris Gayle (127), and AB de Villiers (118) — all at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Rohit Sharma falls for 26, but MI remain on course in their run chase against SRH
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The visiting side got off to a steady start, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head putting up a 59-run stand in 45 balls. The former was dismissed for a brisk 40 off 28 deliveries.
Head scored 28 off 29 balls, while Ishan Kishan’s struggle with form persisted as he made just two runs from three balls. Heinrich Klaasen played a valuable knock, contributing 37 off 28 deliveries, and Aniket Verma remained not out on 18 off eight. SRH finished their 20 overs at 162/5.
Will Jacks was the standout bowler for MI, claiming two wickets. In reply, MI’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put on 32 runs off 23 balls. Rohit contributed 26 off 16 balls, while Rickelton made 31 off 23.
MI have looked comfortable in their chase so far. At the time of writing, they were 106/2 after 11 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (17) and Will Jacks (29) at the crease.
